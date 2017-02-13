Family remembers woman found east of Calgary as ‘bright young’ person

The grieving family of a woman whose body was found near a southern Alberta hamlet is remembering her as a bright young person with a love for animals.

Alberta RCMP continue to investigate the death of Victoria Levesque after the 25-year-old’s remains were found near Lyalta on Saturday.

“The news of Victoria’s death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends,” said a statement released by the family Monday.

“She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.”

Levesque’s family has requested privacy in respect of her memory.

Police said Sunday the cause of death is still under investigation and an autopsy will be completed in the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

Lyalta is a hamlet in southern Alberta within Wheatland County about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

With files from Lisa MacGregor