Saskatchewan Rush, Lee Genier part ways

The Saskatchewan Rush and their president, Lee Genier, have parted ways.

Genier announced the news on Twitter, saying he was saddened to have parted ways with the Rush.

It saddens me to tell everyone that I have parted ways with the Rush. I want to thank everyone that has made this such an amazing experience — Lee Genier (@LeeGenier) February 14, 2017

Genier joined the Rush as president in 2015 when the team moved from Edmonton to Saskatoon.

Prior to that he was the senior vice-president of business development with the Calgary Stampeders.

Genier was named the National Lacrosse League’s executive of the year in 2016, in part for the successful relocation of the team from Edmonton.

The team also captured its second-straight Champion’s Cup.

The Saskatchewan Rush have yet to comment on Genier’s departure.

More to come as this story develops.