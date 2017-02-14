Saskatchewan Rush on pace to break team scoring record

The Saskatchewan Rush have reeled off four straight wins to take over top spot in the National Lacrosse League’s West Division and are scoring at a ridiculous pace.

The Rush have scored at least 15 goals in all four victories, including 21 on Saturday in Rochester.

It was the second time in franchise history they topped 20 goals in a game.

The power play is clicking at over 65 per cent, best in the league, with 25 of their 89 goals coming with the man advantage.

At this pace, the Rush are on pace to shatter their franchise mark for scoring in a season.

They’re scoring nearly a goal-and-a-half more per game than in 2015 when they won their first Champions Cup and almost two full goals per game more than last year.

The Rush are back in action on Saturday when they host the Colorado Mammoth.