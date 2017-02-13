Pulling fire alarm switch doesn’t always trigger emergency crews: Calgary Fire Department

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) says a fire they were called to on Monday is a reminder for Calgarians that the fire alarm switch in apartment buildings does not always mean emergency crews will be notified.

The CFD’s Carol Henke was on scene at an apartment building fire Monday afternoon in the 1600 – block of 38 Street S.W.

Henke told Global News they received a call just after 2 p.m. and found many residents had already fled the building.

According to her, the hallway fire alarm switches in this building are not connected to a monitor. In this case, residents pulled the switches and also called 911, which is a measure she said should always be taken.

Henke said there is no damage estimate and they do not know the cause or origin of the fire.

As of Monday night, residents were not back in the building because the power had been turned off to help crews fighting the fire.