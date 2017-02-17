Saskatoon civic services and facility hours for Family Day
Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20.
City Hall: Closed.
Pay parking stations: No payment required, however vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters.
Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.
Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.
Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
Garbage and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.
Civic Conservatory: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.
Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with regular Sunday/holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed.
Access Transit: Operating on regular holiday service from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clarence Downey Speed Skating Oval: Regular hours of operation. Free Family Day skate event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ACT Arena: Parent & Tot skating cancelled. Bonus public skating from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cosmo Arena: Parent & Tot skating cancelled. Free Family Day skate event from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.
Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes cancelled.
Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.
Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.
Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all regular fitness classes and child minding cancelled. There’s a holiday fitness class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.
Terry Fox Track: Closed.
For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.
