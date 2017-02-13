Free fishing weekend part of Saskatchewan’s Family Day celebration

A free fishing weekend will be taking place in Saskatchewan to help celebrate Family Day.

“Fishing is one of Saskatchewan’s most popular activities, attracting more than 250,000 people each year,” Environment Minister Scott Moe said.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for people and their families to learn about and enjoy the sport of ice fishing and to recognize the value of this provincial resource.”

Between Feb 18-20, people can ice fish on public waters where there is an open sport fishing season without having to buy a licence.

Although a licence isn’t required, all other fishing regulations are in place including possession limits. There are reduced limits on some lakes and rivers.

Anyone looking to take fish out of the province will also need a licence.

The free fishing weekend doesn’t apply to national parks and anglers on Lac La Ronge must have a free endorsement and associated harvest ledger, which can be obtained for free from private issuers, the Ministry of Environment and select provincial parks.

Officials are reminding everyone that safety is a key to having an enjoyable ice fishing experience.

Ice thickness should be tested before venturing out. A minimum of 10 centimetres of good ice is required for walking and ice should be at least 30 cm for light vehicle travel.