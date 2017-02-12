Entertainment
February 12, 2017 10:33 pm

Adele interrupts George Michael tribute; swears on live TV

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Singer Adele stopped and re-started a tribute song to George Michael during Sunday's Grammys.

A few minutes into a rendition of George Michael’s “Fastlove,” Adele stopped her performance, uttered an expletive on live television and asked to start over.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she said to the crowd before a series of beeps silenced more swearing. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry.”

Dressed in a dramatic and sweeping black gown, sporting her signature winged eye makeup, Adele mouthed another expletive before the music could start again.

The remainder of the performance was as heartfelt and emotional as could be expected, with the soulful songstress singing before a slideshow of images depicting Michael throughout his career.

Adele was referencing a similar incident at last year’s Grammys where she experienced audio issues while performing “All I Ask.”

Michael, the seminal singer whose hits included “Faith” and “Freedom! ’90,” passed away on Dec. 25, 2016, at the age of 50.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

