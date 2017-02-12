Grammy Awards 2017: Best red carpet looks

The Grammy Awards red carpet is the enfant terrible of awards show style. It has acted as the showcase of historical fashion moments like Jennifer Lopez’s nearly-naked Versace dress in 2000 and countless memorable Lady Gaga moments (who could forget when she was carried onto the red carpet in an egg?).

READ MORE: 59th annual Grammy awards features notable Canadian nominees

As we wind down red carpet season and inch ever closer to the Oscars, the Grammys offer a rare evening of creativity and fashion rule-breaking. Here are some of the night’s most remarkable looks.

Best sparkles

Hillary Scott

Kat Graham

Paris Jackson

Best envy-inducing green

Adele

Tori Kelly

Shaun Robinson

Best use of flowers

Elle King

Dapperest dudes

Beat Billionaire

Steve Aoki