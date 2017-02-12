Grammy Awards 2017: Best red carpet looks
The Grammy Awards red carpet is the enfant terrible of awards show style. It has acted as the showcase of historical fashion moments like Jennifer Lopez’s nearly-naked Versace dress in 2000 and countless memorable Lady Gaga moments (who could forget when she was carried onto the red carpet in an egg?).
As we wind down red carpet season and inch ever closer to the Oscars, the Grammys offer a rare evening of creativity and fashion rule-breaking. Here are some of the night’s most remarkable looks.
Best sparkles
Hillary Scott
Kat Graham
Paris Jackson
Best envy-inducing green
Adele
Tori Kelly
Shaun Robinson
Best use of flowers
Elle King
Dapperest dudes
Beat Billionaire
Steve Aoki
