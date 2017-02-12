Lifestyle
February 12, 2017 7:28 pm

Grammy Awards 2017: Best red carpet looks

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Singer Elle King on the 59th Grammy Awards red carpet. February 12, 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Grammy Awards red carpet is the enfant terrible of awards show style. It has acted as the showcase of historical fashion moments like Jennifer Lopez’s nearly-naked Versace dress in 2000 and countless memorable Lady Gaga moments (who could forget when she was carried onto the red carpet in an egg?).

As we wind down red carpet season and inch ever closer to the Oscars, the Grammys offer a rare evening of creativity and fashion rule-breaking. Here are some of the night’s most remarkable looks.

Best sparkles

Hillary Scott

Kat Graham

Paris Jackson

Best envy-inducing green

Adele

Tori Kelly

Shaun Robinson

Best use of flowers

Elle King

Dapperest dudes

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Producer Beat Billionaire attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by )

Beat Billionaire

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: DJ Steve Aoki attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by)

Steve Aoki

 

 

