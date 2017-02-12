59th annual Grammy awards features notable Canadian nominees

The 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday and some of the biggest names in Canadian music are among the nominees.

Here’s a look at some of this year’s Grammy Award nominees with Canadian links:

— Drake leads the Canadians with eight nominations. Among them is one for best rap album for “Views” and a record of the year nod with Rihanna for “Work,” which is also competing for best pop duo or group performance.

— Justin Bieber holds four nominations. His single “Love Yourself” is contending in the best song and best pop solo performance categories, while his album “Purpose” grabbed album of the year and best pop vocal album nominations.

— Toronto newcomer Kai shares a nod on Flume’s hit “Never Be Like You” in the best dance recording category.

— Electronic duo Bob Moses has their song “Tearing Me Up” competing in two categories. The Vancouver-raised pair is up for best dance recording while an alternate version by producer RAC is nominated in the best remixed recording category.

— James Teej, born in Calgary, also competes for best remix. He worked with German producer Timo Maas on an updated take of the Paul McCartney and Wings track “Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five.”

— Canadian songwriters lent their talents to a few U.S. performers. Bernie Herms, who was raised in Canada, is in the running for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for his involvement in “Thy Will” performed by Hillary Scott & the Scott Family. Steven Lee Olsen, who was born in Newmarket, Ont., is listed among the contributors to Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which is nominated for best country song.

— Toronto-area performers Tory Lanez and Partynextdoor both have nominations for best R&B song. Lanez is up for “Luv” while Partynextdoor received a nod for “Come and See Me,” which features his record label boss Drake on the track.

— Among the nominees for best chamber music/small ensemble performance is ARC Ensemble — a group of senior members from Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music — for their release “Fitelberg: Chamber Works.”

— Vancouver-born Darcy James Argue leads the 18-piece ensemble Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society. Their “Real Enemies” is up for best large jazz ensemble album.

— While the Weeknd’s “Starboy” album missed the qualification deadlines for this year’s Grammys, he is credited for contribution to Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” which is up for album of the year. He sings on the song “6 Inch.”

— Director Miles Jay is part of the production team for “River” by Leon Bridges, which is vying for best music video.

— Northern Cree is nominated in the best regional roots music album category for “It’s a Cree Thing.” The indigenous group originates from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

— Toronto-based Nineteen85, born Anthony Paul Jefferies, is nominated in the producer of the year, non-classical category. His body of work includes helping shape tracks like “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance” for Drake and “Rising Water” and “We Move” for James Vincent McMorrow. He’s also nominated in the best rap song category with Drake for “Hotline Bling.”

— Other frequent Drake collaborators share Grammy nominations. Producer Noah (40) Shebib, producer Boi-1da and Noel (Gadget) Campbell are named for contributing to Rihanna’s “Work” and Drake’s “Views” album.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.