Grammy Awards 2017: full list of winners

Follow along below as we update you on the winners as they are announced throughout the night.

Best Pop Vocal Album :

WINNER: “25” — Adele

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting” — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance :

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele



"Hold Up" — Beyonce

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album :

WINNER: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson

“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli

“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan

“Stages Live” — Josh Groban

“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording :

WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses

“Never Be Like You” — Flume featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album :

WINNER: “Skin” — Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch” — Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future” — Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Best Rock Performance :

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance :

WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Slivera” — Gojira

“Rotting in Vain” — Korn

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Album :

WINNER: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage The Elephant

“California” — Blink-182

“Magma” — Gojira

“Death Of A Bachelor” — Panic! At The Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album :

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression “— Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Best R&B Performance :

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange

“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Permission” — Ro James

“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me” — Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance :

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway

“The Three Of Me” — William Bell

“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia

“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song :

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Maxwell

“Come and See Me” — PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake

“Exchange” — Bryson Tiller

“Kiss It Better” — Rihanna

“Luv” — Tory Lanez

Best R&B Album :

WINNER: “Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway

“In My Mind” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin

“Healing Season” — Mint Condition

“Smoove Jones” — Mya

Best Rap Performance :

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance :

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song :

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album :

WINNER: “Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

“Human Nature” — Herb Alpert

“When You Wish Upon a Star” — Bill Frisell

“Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY” — Steve Gadd Band

“Unpsoken” — Chuck Loeb

Best Country Duo/Group Performance :

WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne

“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song :

WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Die A Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Vice” — (Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album :

WINNER: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

“Big Day in a Small Town” — Brandy Clark

“Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn

“Hero” — Maren Morris

“Ripcord” — Keith Urban

Best New Age Album:

WINNER: “White Sun II” — White Sun

“Orogen” — John Burke

“Dark Sky Island” — Enya

“Inner Passion” — Peter Kater & Tina Guo

“Rosetta” — Vangelis

Best Improvised Jazz Solo :

WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield

“Countdown” — Joey Alexander

“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane

“We See” — Fred Hersch

“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Vocal Album :

WINNER: “Take Me To The Alley” — Gregory Porter

“Sound Of Red” — Rene Marie

“Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

“Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell

“The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album :

WINNER: “Country for Old Men” — John Scofield

“Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio

“Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine

“Sunday Night At The Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio

“Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album :

WINNER: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band

“Real Enemies” — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

“Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1” — John Beasley

“Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles” — John Daversa

“All L.A. Band” — Bob Mintzer

Best Latin Jazz Album :

WINNER: “Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac” — Chucho Valdes

“Entre Colegas” — Andy González

“Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw” — Brian Lynch & Various Artists

“Canto América” — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta

“30” – Trio Da Paz

Best Gospel Performance/Song :

WINNER: “God Provides”

“It’s Alright, It’s OK”

“You’re Bigger [Live]”

“Made A Way [Live]”

“Better”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song :

WINNER: “Thy Will”

“Trust In You”

“Priceless”

“King of the World”

“Chain Breaker”

Best Gospel Album :

WINNER: Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin

“Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.

“Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar

“A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]” —Todd Dulaney

“Demonstrate [Live]” —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album :

WINNER: “Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

“Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters

“American Prodigal” — Crowder

“Be One” — Natalie Grant

“Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free

Best Roots Gospel Album :

WINNER: “Hymns” — Joey+Rory

“Better Together” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Nature’s Symphony In 432” — The Isaacs

“Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration” — Gordon Mote

“God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson” — (Various Artists)

Best Latin Pop Album :

WINNER: “Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

“Ilusion” — Gaby Moreno

“Similares” — Laura Pausini

“Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo

“Buena Vida” — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album :

WINNER: “iLevitable” — ile

“L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)” — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas

“Buenaventura” — La Santa Cecilia

“Los Rakas” — Los Rakas

“Amor Supremo” — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) :

WINNER: “Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernandez

“Raíces” — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga

“Hecho A Mano” — Joss Favela

“Generacion Maquinaria Est. 2006” — La Maquinaria Nortena

“Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album :

WINNER: “Donde Estan?” — Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo

“Conexion” — Fonseca

“La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell” — Formell Y Los Van Van

“35 Aniversario” — Grupo Niche

“La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario” — La Sonora Santanera

Best American Roots Performance :

WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song :

WINNER: “Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

“Alabama at Night” — Robbie Fulks

“City Lights” — Jack White

“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best Americana Album :

WINNER: “This Is Where I Live” — William Bell

“True Sadness” — The Avett Brothers

“The Cedar Creek Sessions” — Kris Kristofferson

“The Bird & The Rifle” — Lori McKenna

“Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album :

“Original Traditional” — Blue Highway

“Burden Bearer” — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“The Hazel Sessions” — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

“North And South” — Claire Lynch

Best Traditional Blues Album :

WINNER: “Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush

“Can’t Shake The Feeling” — Lurrie Bell

“Live At The Greek Theatre” — Joe Bonamassa

“Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II)” — Luther Dickinson

“The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers” — Vasti Jackson

Best Contemporary Blues Album :

WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito

“Love Wins Again” — Janiva Magness

“Bloodline” — Kenny Neal

“Give It Back To You” — The Record Company

“Everybody Wants A Piece” — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album :

WINNER: “Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

“Silver Skies Blue” — Judy Collins & Ari Hest

“Upland Stories” — Robbie Fulks

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“Weighted Mind” — Sierra Hull

Best Regional Roots Music Album :

WINNER: “E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a

“Broken Promised Land” — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard

“It’s A Cree Thing” — Northern Cree

“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars

“I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country” — (Various Artists)

Best World Music Album :

WINNER: “Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

“Destiny” — Celtic Woman

“Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

“Land Of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar

“Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Children’s Album :

WINNER: “Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

“Explorer Of The World” — Frances England

“Novelties” — Recess Monkey

“Press Play” — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could

“Saddle Up” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) :

WINNER: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer

“M Train” — Patti Smith

“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)

“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Best Musical Theater Album :

WINNER: “The Color Purple”

“Bright Star”

“Fiddler On The Roof”

“Kinky Boots”

“Waitress”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media :

WINNER: “Miles Ahead” — Miles Davis & Various Artists)

“Amy” — (Various Artists)

“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)

“Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)” — (Various Artists)

“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media :

WINNER: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer

“Bridge of Spies” — Thomas Newman, composer

“Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight” — Ennio Morricone, composer

“The Revenant” — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers

“Stranger Things Volume 1” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

“Stranger Things Volume 2” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — “Trolls”

“Heathens” — “Suicide Squad”

“Just Like Fire” — “Alice Through The Looking Glass”

“Purple Lamborghini” — “Suicide Squad”

“Try Everything” — “Zootopia”

“The Veil” — “Snowden”

Best Instrumental Composition :

WINNER: “Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash Big Band

“Bridge of Spies (End Title)” — Thomas Newman

“The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)” — Tim Davies Big Band

“Flow” — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)

“L’Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock – Verisione Integrale” — Ennio Morricone

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella :

WINNER: “You and I” — Jacob Collier

“Ask Me Now” — John Beasley

“Good ‘Swing’ Wenceslas” — The Count Basie Orchestra

“Linus & Lucy” — The Phil Norman Tentet

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” — John Daversa

“We Three Kings” — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals :

WINNER: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” — Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6

“Do You Want To Know A Secret” — John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead

“I’m A Fool To Want You” — Kristin Chenoweth

“Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)” — Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright

Best Recording Package :

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“Anti (Deluxe Edition)” — Rihanna

“Human Performance” — Parquet Courts

“Sunset Motel” — Reckless Kelly

“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package :

WINNER: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Edith Piaf

“401 Days” — J.Views

“I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It” — The 1975

“Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)” — Trey Anastasio

“Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)” — Paul McCartney

Best Album Notes :

WINNER: “Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle

“The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection” — Kris Kristofferson

“The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp” —Various Artists

“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists

“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990” — Various Artists

Best Historical Album :

WINNER: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)” — Bob Dylan

“Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959” — Various Artists

“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists

“Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983” — Vladimir Horowitz

“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 – 1900” — Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical :

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

“Are You Serious” — Andrew Bird

“Dig In Deep” — Bonnie Raitt

“Hit N Run Phase Two” — Prince

“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Best Remixed Recording :

WINNER: “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — Bob Moses

“Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)” — Soul Pacific

“Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)” — The Silver Lake Chorus

“Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)” — Paul McCartney & Wings

“Only” (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ry X

“Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Surround Sound Album :

WINNER: “Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”

“Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard”

“Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing …”

“Primus & The Chocolate Factory” —

“Reflections”

Best Engineered Album, Classical :

WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”

“Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”

“Reflections”

“Shadow of Sirius”

“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Producer of the Year, Classical :

WINNER: David Frost

Blanton Alspaugh

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young

Best Orchestral Field :

WINNER: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Boston Symphony Orchestra

“Bates: Works For Orchestra” — San Francisco Symphony

“Ibert: Orchestral Works”— Orchestre De La Suisse Romande

“Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100” — Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

“Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero’s Rooms” — New York Philharmonic

Best Opera Recording :

WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”

“Handel: Giulio Cesare”

“Higdon: Cold Mountain”

“Szymanowski: Król Roger”

Best Choral Performance :

WINNER: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”

“Himmerland”

“Janáček: Glagolitic Mass”

“Lloyd: Bonhoeffer”

“Steinberg: Passion Week”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance :

WINNER: “Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion

“Fitelberg: Chamber Works” — ARC Ensemble

“Reflections” — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene

“Serious Business” — Spektral Quartet

“Trios From Our Homelands” — Lincoln Trio

Best Classical Instrumental Solo :

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”

“Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2”

“Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy”

“Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9”

“1930’s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album :

WINNER: “Shakespeare Songs”

“Monteverdi”

“Mozart: The Weber Sisters”

“Schumann & Berg”

“Verismo”

Best Classical Compendium :

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle”

“Gesualdo”

“Vaughan Williams: Discoveries”

“Wolfgang: Passing Through”

“Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition :

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”

“Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology”

“Higdon: Cold Mountain”

“Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto”

“Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky”

Best Music Video :

WINNER: “Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film :

WINNER: “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years” — (The Beatles)

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” — Steve Aoki

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“The Music Of Strangers” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

“American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry” — (Various Artists)

Album Of The Year :

“25” — Adele

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Views” — Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year :

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year :

“Formation” — Beyonce

“Hello” — Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

Best New Artist :

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance :

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song :

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“Burn the Witch” —Radiohead

“Hardwired” — Metallica

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

“My Name Is Human” — Highly Suspect

Best Rap Album :

“Coloring Book” — Chance The Rapper

“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul

“Major Key” — DJ Khaled

“Views” — Drake

“Blank Face LP” — ScHoolboy Q

“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Best Urban Contemporary Album :

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Ology” — Gallant

“We Are King “— KING

“Malibu “— Anderson .Paak

“Anti” — Rihanna

Best Country Solo Performance :

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Reggae Album :

“Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her” – Devin Di Dakta & J.L

“Rose Petals” — J Boog

“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley

“Everlasting” — Raging Fyah

“Falling Into Place” — Rebelution

“Soja: Live In Virginia” — Soja

Best Comedy Album :

“…America…Great…” — David Cross

“American Myth” — Margaret Cho

“Boysih Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro

“Live At The Apollo” — Amy Schumer

“Talking For Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Producer Of The Year , Non-Classical :

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed