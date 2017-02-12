Grammy Awards 2017: full list of winners
Best Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: “25” — Adele
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Confident” — Demi Lovato
“This Is Acting” — Sia
Best Pop Solo Performance:
WINNER: “Hello” — Adele
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
WINNER: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson
“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli
“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan
“Stages Live” — Josh Groban
“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand
Best Dance Recording:
WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses
“Never Be Like You” — Flume featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: “Skin” — Flume
“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre
“Epoch” — Tycho
“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future” — Underworld
“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega
Best Rock Performance:
WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance:
WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Slivera” — Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” — Korn
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery
Best Rock Album:
WINNER: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage The Elephant
“California” — Blink-182
“Magma” — Gojira
“Death Of A Bachelor” — Panic! At The Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“22, A Million” — Bon Iver
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression “— Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead
Best R&B Performance:
WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
“The Three Of Me” — William Bell
“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia
“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott
Best R&B Song:
WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Maxwell
“Come and See Me” — PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
“Exchange” — Bryson Tiller
“Kiss It Better” — Rihanna
“Luv” — Tory Lanez
Best R&B Album:
WINNER: “Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway
“In My Mind” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin
“Healing Season” — Mint Condition
“Smoove Jones” — Mya
Best Rap Performance:
WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song:
WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
WINNER: “Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy
“Human Nature” — Herb Alpert
“When You Wish Upon a Star” — Bill Frisell
“Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY” — Steve Gadd Band
“Unpsoken” — Chuck Loeb
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne
“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope
Best Country Song:
WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Die A Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Vice” — (Miranda Lambert
Best Country Album:
WINNER: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
“Big Day in a Small Town” — Brandy Clark
“Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn
“Hero” — Maren Morris
“Ripcord” — Keith Urban
Best New Age Album:
WINNER: “White Sun II” — White Sun
“Orogen” — John Burke
“Dark Sky Island” — Enya
“Inner Passion” — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
“Rosetta” — Vangelis
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield
“Countdown” — Joey Alexander
“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane
“We See” — Fred Hersch
“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
WINNER: “Take Me To The Alley” — Gregory Porter
“Sound Of Red” — Rene Marie
“Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
“Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell
“The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
WINNER: “Country for Old Men” — John Scofield
“Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio
“Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine
“Sunday Night At The Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio
“Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
WINNER: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band
“Real Enemies” — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
“Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1” — John Beasley
“Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles” — John Daversa
“All L.A. Band” — Bob Mintzer
Best Latin Jazz Album:
WINNER: “Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac” — Chucho Valdes
“Entre Colegas” — Andy González
“Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw” — Brian Lynch & Various Artists
“Canto América” — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
“30” – Trio Da Paz
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
WINNER: “God Provides”
“It’s Alright, It’s OK”
“You’re Bigger [Live]”
“Made A Way [Live]”
“Better”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
WINNER: “Thy Will”
“Trust In You”
“Priceless”
“King of the World”
“Chain Breaker”
Best Gospel Album:
WINNER: Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin
“Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.
“Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar
“A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]” —Todd Dulaney
“Demonstrate [Live]” —William Murphy
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
WINNER: “Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
“Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters
“American Prodigal” — Crowder
“Be One” — Natalie Grant
“Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free
Best Roots Gospel Album:
WINNER: “Hymns” — Joey+Rory
“Better Together” — Gaither Vocal Band
“Nature’s Symphony In 432” — The Isaacs
“Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration” — Gordon Mote
“God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson” — (Various Artists)
Best Latin Pop Album:
WINNER: “Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy
“Ilusion” — Gaby Moreno
“Similares” — Laura Pausini
“Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo
“Buena Vida” — Diego Torres
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
WINNER: “iLevitable” — ile
“L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)” — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
“Buenaventura” — La Santa Cecilia
“Los Rakas” — Los Rakas
“Amor Supremo” — Carla Morrison
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
WINNER: “Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernandez
“Raíces” — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga
“Hecho A Mano” — Joss Favela
“Generacion Maquinaria Est. 2006” — La Maquinaria Nortena
“Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
Best Tropical Latin Album:
WINNER: “Donde Estan?” — Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo
“Conexion” — Fonseca
“La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell” — Formell Y Los Van Van
“35 Aniversario” — Grupo Niche
“La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario” — La Sonora Santanera
Best American Roots Performance:
WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna
Best American Roots Song:
WINNER: “Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers
“Alabama at Night” — Robbie Fulks
“City Lights” — Jack White
“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna
Best Americana Album:
WINNER: “This Is Where I Live” — William Bell
“True Sadness” — The Avett Brothers
“The Cedar Creek Sessions” — Kris Kristofferson
“The Bird & The Rifle” — Lori McKenna
“Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers
Best Bluegrass Album:
“Original Traditional” — Blue Highway
“Burden Bearer” — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
“The Hazel Sessions” — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
“North And South” — Claire Lynch
Best Traditional Blues Album:
WINNER: “Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush
“Can’t Shake The Feeling” — Lurrie Bell
“Live At The Greek Theatre” — Joe Bonamassa
“Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II)” — Luther Dickinson
“The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers” — Vasti Jackson
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito
“Love Wins Again” — Janiva Magness
“Bloodline” — Kenny Neal
“Give It Back To You” — The Record Company
“Everybody Wants A Piece” — Joe Louis Walker
Best Folk Album:
WINNER: “Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz
“Silver Skies Blue” — Judy Collins & Ari Hest
“Upland Stories” — Robbie Fulks
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“Weighted Mind” — Sierra Hull
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
WINNER: “E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a
“Broken Promised Land” — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
“It’s A Cree Thing” — Northern Cree
“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
“I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country” — (Various Artists)
Best World Music Album:
WINNER: “Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
“Destiny” — Celtic Woman
“Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
“Land Of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar
“Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil
Best Children’s Album:
WINNER: “Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
“Explorer Of The World” — Frances England
“Novelties” — Recess Monkey
“Press Play” — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
“Saddle Up” — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
WINNER: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox” — Carol Burnett
“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer
“M Train” — Patti Smith
“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)
“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello
Best Musical Theater Album:
WINNER: “The Color Purple”
“Bright Star”
“Fiddler On The Roof”
“Kinky Boots”
“Waitress”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
WINNER: “Miles Ahead” — Miles Davis & Various Artists)
“Amy” — (Various Artists)
“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)
“Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)” — (Various Artists)
“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
WINNER: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer
“Bridge of Spies” — Thomas Newman, composer
“Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight” — Ennio Morricone, composer
“The Revenant” — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
“Stranger Things Volume 1” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
“Stranger Things Volume 2” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
WINNER: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — “Trolls”
“Heathens” — “Suicide Squad”
“Just Like Fire” — “Alice Through The Looking Glass”
“Purple Lamborghini” — “Suicide Squad”
“Try Everything” — “Zootopia”
“The Veil” — “Snowden”
Best Instrumental Composition:
WINNER: “Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash Big Band
“Bridge of Spies (End Title)” — Thomas Newman
“The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)” — Tim Davies Big Band
“Flow” — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
“L’Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock – Verisione Integrale” — Ennio Morricone
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
WINNER: “You and I” — Jacob Collier
“Ask Me Now” — John Beasley
“Good ‘Swing’ Wenceslas” — The Count Basie Orchestra
“Linus & Lucy” — The Phil Norman Tentet
“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” — John Daversa
“We Three Kings” — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
WINNER: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier
“Do You Hear What I Hear?” — Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6
“Do You Want To Know A Secret” — John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead
“I’m A Fool To Want You” — Kristin Chenoweth
“Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)” — Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright
Best Recording Package:
WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Anti (Deluxe Edition)” — Rihanna
“Human Performance” — Parquet Courts
“Sunset Motel” — Reckless Kelly
“22, A Million” — Bon Iver
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:
WINNER: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Edith Piaf
“401 Days” — J.Views
“I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It” — The 1975
“Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)” — Trey Anastasio
“Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)” — Paul McCartney
Best Album Notes:
WINNER: “Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle
“The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection” — Kris Kristofferson
“The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp” —Various Artists
“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists
“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990” — Various Artists
Best Historical Album:
WINNER: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)” — Bob Dylan
“Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959” — Various Artists
“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists
“Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983” — Vladimir Horowitz
“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 – 1900” — Various Artists
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Are You Serious” — Andrew Bird
“Dig In Deep” — Bonnie Raitt
“Hit N Run Phase Two” — Prince
“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz
Best Remixed Recording:
WINNER: “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — Bob Moses
“Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)” — Soul Pacific
“Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)” — The Silver Lake Chorus
“Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)” — Paul McCartney & Wings
“Only” (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ry X
“Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Surround Sound Album:
WINNER: “Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”
“Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard”
“Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing …”
“Primus & The Chocolate Factory” —
“Reflections”
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”
“Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”
“Reflections”
“Shadow of Sirius”
“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”
Producer of the Year, Classical:
WINNER: David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Best Orchestral Field:
WINNER: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Boston Symphony Orchestra
“Bates: Works For Orchestra” — San Francisco Symphony
“Ibert: Orchestral Works”— Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
“Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100” — Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
“Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero’s Rooms” — New York Philharmonic
Best Opera Recording:
WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”
“Handel: Giulio Cesare”
“Higdon: Cold Mountain”
“Szymanowski: Król Roger”
Best Choral Performance:
WINNER: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”
“Himmerland”
“Janáček: Glagolitic Mass”
“Lloyd: Bonhoeffer”
“Steinberg: Passion Week”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
WINNER: “Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion
“Fitelberg: Chamber Works” — ARC Ensemble
“Reflections” — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene
“Serious Business” — Spektral Quartet
“Trios From Our Homelands” — Lincoln Trio
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”
“Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2”
“Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy”
“Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9”
“1930’s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
WINNER: “Shakespeare Songs”
“Monteverdi”
“Mozart: The Weber Sisters”
“Schumann & Berg”
“Verismo”
Best Classical Compendium:
WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle”
“Gesualdo”
“Vaughan Williams: Discoveries”
“Wolfgang: Passing Through”
“Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”
“Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology”
“Higdon: Cold Mountain”
“Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto”
“Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky”
Best Music Video:
WINNER: “Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Best Music Film:
WINNER: “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years” — (The Beatles)
“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” — Steve Aoki
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“The Music Of Strangers” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
“American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry” — (Various Artists)
Album Of The Year:
“25” — Adele
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Views” — Drake
“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year:
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year:
“Formation” — Beyonce
“Hello” — Adele
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
Best New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song:
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Burn the Witch” —Radiohead
“Hardwired” — Metallica
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
“My Name Is Human” — Highly Suspect
Best Rap Album:
“Coloring Book” — Chance The Rapper
“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul
“Major Key” — DJ Khaled
“Views” — Drake
“Blank Face LP” — ScHoolboy Q
“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Ology” — Gallant
“We Are King “— KING
“Malibu “— Anderson .Paak
“Anti” — Rihanna
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best Reggae Album:
“Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her” – Devin Di Dakta & J.L
“Rose Petals” — J Boog
“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley
“Everlasting” — Raging Fyah
“Falling Into Place” — Rebelution
“Soja: Live In Virginia” — Soja
Best Comedy Album:
“…America…Great…” — David Cross
“American Myth” — Margaret Cho
“Boysih Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro
“Live At The Apollo” — Amy Schumer
“Talking For Clapping” — Patton Oswalt
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
