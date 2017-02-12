Entertainment
February 12, 2017 7:53 pm
Updated: February 12, 2017 8:03 pm

Grammy Awards 2017: full list of winners

By Shakiel Mahjouri ET Canada

Drake performs onstage in Toronto in an Oct. 8, 2016 file photo. The rapper picked up two awards for best rap song and best rap or sung performance.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Arthur Mola, Invision
Follow along below as we update you on the winners as they are announced throughout the night.

Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: “25” — Adele
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Confident” — Demi Lovato
“This Is Acting” — Sia

Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele

"Hold Up" — Beyonce
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“Piece By Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” — Willie Nelson
“Cinema” — Andrea Bocelli
“Fallen Angels” — Bob Dylan
“Stages Live” — Josh Groban
“Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” — Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording:

WINNER: “Don’t Let Me Down” — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
“Tearing Me Up” — Bob Moses
“Never Be Like You” — Flume featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat” — Riton featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee” — Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

WINNER: “Skin” — Flume
“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre
“Epoch” — Tycho
“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future” — Underworld
“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“The Sound Of Silence” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance:

WINNER: “Dystopia” — Megadeth
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Slivera” — Gojira
“Rotting in Vain” — Korn
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best Rock Album:

WINNER: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage The Elephant
“California” — Blink-182
“Magma” — Gojira
“Death Of A Bachelor” — Panic! At The Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“22, A Million” — Bon Iver
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression “— Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange
“Turnin’ Me Up” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
“The Three Of Me” — William Bell
“Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With The One I Love” — Fantasia
“Can’t Wait” — Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

WINNER: “Lake By the Ocean” — Maxwell
“Come and See Me” — PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
“Exchange” — Bryson Tiller
“Kiss It Better” — Rihanna
“Luv” — Tory Lanez

Best R&B Album:

WINNER: “Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway
“In My Mind” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin
“Healing Season” — Mint Condition
“Smoove Jones” — Mya

Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: “No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Freedom” — Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song:

WINNER: “Hotline Bling” — Drake
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“Famous” — Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

WINNER: “Culcha Vulcha”  — Snarky Puppy
“Human Nature” — Herb Alpert
“When You Wish Upon a Star” — Bill Frisell
“Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY” — Steve Gadd Band
“Unpsoken” — Chuck Loeb

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

WINNER: “Jolene” — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
“Different for Girls” — Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
“21 Summer” — Brothers Osborne
“Setting The World On Fire” — Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Think Of You” — Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

WINNER: “Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Die A Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Vice” — (Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album:

WINNER: “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
“Big Day in a Small Town” — Brandy Clark
“Full Circle” — Loretta Lynn
“Hero” — Maren Morris
“Ripcord” — Keith Urban

Best New Age Album:

WINNER: “White Sun II” — White Sun
“Orogen” — John Burke
“Dark Sky Island” — Enya
“Inner Passion” — Peter Kater & Tina Guo
“Rosetta” — Vangelis

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

WINNER: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” — John Scofield
“Countdown” — Joey Alexander
“In Movement” — Ravi Coltrane
“We See” — Fred Hersch
“I Concentrate On You” — Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

WINNER: “Take Me To The Alley” — Gregory Porter
“Sound Of Red” — Rene Marie
“Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
“Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell
“The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

WINNER: “Country for Old Men” — John Scofield
“Book of Intuition” — Kenny Barron Trio
“Dr. Um” — Peter Erskine
“Sunday Night At The Vanguard” — The Fred Hersch Trio
“Nearness” — Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

WINNER: “Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” — Ted Nash Big Band
“Real Enemies” — Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
“Presents Monk’estra, Vol. 1” — John Beasley
“Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles” — John Daversa
“All L.A. Band” — Bob Mintzer

Best Latin Jazz Album:

WINNER: “Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac” — Chucho Valdes
“Entre Colegas” — Andy González
“Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective On The Music Of Woody Shaw” — Brian Lynch & Various Artists
“Canto América”  — Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta
“30” – Trio Da Paz

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

WINNER: “God Provides” 
“It’s Alright, It’s OK”
“You’re Bigger [Live]”
“Made A Way [Live]”
“Better”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

WINNER: “Thy Will” 
“Trust In You”
“Priceless”
“King of the World”
“Chain Breaker”

Best Gospel Album:

WINNER: Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin
“Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.
“Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar
“A Worshipper’s Heart [Live]” —Todd Dulaney
“Demonstrate [Live]” —William Murphy

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

WINNER: “Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family   
“Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters
“American Prodigal” — Crowder
“Be One” — Natalie Grant
“Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free

Best Roots Gospel Album:

WINNER: “Hymns” — Joey+Rory
“Better Together” — Gaither Vocal Band
“Nature’s Symphony In 432” — The Isaacs
“Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration” — Gordon Mote
“God Don’t Ever Change: The Songs Of Blind Willie Johnson” — (Various Artists)

Best Latin Pop Album:

WINNER: “Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy
“Ilusion” — Gaby Moreno
“Similares” — Laura Pausini
“Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo
“Buena Vida” — Diego Torres

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

WINNER: “iLevitable” — ile
“L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)” — Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas
“Buenaventura” — La Santa Cecilia
“Los Rakas” — Los Rakas
“Amor Supremo” — Carla Morrison

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

WINNER: “Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)” — Vicente Fernandez
“Raíces” — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga
“Hecho A Mano” — Joss Favela
“Generacion Maquinaria Est. 2006”  — La Maquinaria Nortena
“Tributo A Joan Sebastian Y Rigoberto Alfaro” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

Best Tropical Latin Album:

WINNER: “Donde Estan?” — Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo
“Conexion” — Fonseca
“La Fantasia Homenaje A Juan Formell” — Formell Y Los Van Van
“35 Aniversario” — Grupo Niche
“La Sonora Santanera En Su 60 Aniversario” — La Sonora Santanera

Best American Roots Performance:

WINNER: “House of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best American Roots Song:

WINNER: “Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers
“Alabama at Night” — Robbie Fulks
“City Lights” — Jack White
“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best Americana Album:

WINNER: “This Is Where I Live” — William Bell
“True Sadness” — The Avett Brothers
“The Cedar Creek Sessions” — Kris Kristofferson
“The Bird & The Rifle” — Lori McKenna
“Kid Sister” — The Time Jumpers

Best Bluegrass Album:
“Original Traditional” — Blue Highway
“Burden Bearer” — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
“The Hazel Sessions” — Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
“North And South” — Claire Lynch

Best Traditional Blues Album:

WINNER: “Porcupine Meat” — Bobby Rush
“Can’t Shake The Feeling” — Lurrie Bell
“Live At The Greek Theatre” — Joe Bonamassa
“Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger’s Songbook: Volumes I & II)” — Luther Dickinson
“The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers” — Vasti Jackson

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

WINNER: The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito
“Love Wins Again” — Janiva Magness
“Bloodline” — Kenny Neal
“Give It Back To You” — The Record Company
“Everybody Wants A Piece” — Joe Louis Walker

Best Folk Album:

WINNER: “Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz
“Silver Skies Blue” — Judy Collins & Ari Hest
“Upland Stories” — Robbie Fulks
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“Weighted Mind” — Sierra Hull

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

WINNER: “E Walea” — Kalani Pe’a
“Broken Promised Land” — Barry Jean Ancelet & Sam Broussard
“It’s A Cree Thing” — Northern Cree
“Gulfstream” — Roddie Romero And The Hub City All-Stars
“I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax In The Evangeline Country” — (Various Artists)

Best World Music Album:

WINNER: “Sing Me Home” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
“Destiny” — Celtic Woman
“Walking In The Footsteps Of Our Fathers” — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
“Land Of Gold” — Anoushka Shankar
“Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live” — Caetano Veloso & Gilberto Gil

Best Children’s Album:

WINNER: “Infinity Plus One” — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
“Explorer Of The World” — Frances England
“Novelties” — Recess Monkey
“Press Play” — Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could
“Saddle Up” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

WINNER: “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox” — Carol Burnett
“The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer
“M Train” — Patti Smith
“Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)
“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Best Musical Theater Album:

WINNER: “The Color Purple”
“Bright Star”
“Fiddler On The Roof”
“Kinky Boots”
“Waitress”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: “Miles Ahead” — Miles Davis & Various Artists)
“Amy” — (Various Artists)
“Straight Outta Compton” — (Various Artists)
“Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)” — (Various Artists)
“Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1” — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

WINNER: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — John Williams, composer
“Bridge of Spies” — Thomas Newman, composer
“Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight” — Ennio Morricone, composer
“The Revenant” — Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto, composers
“Stranger Things Volume 1” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers
“Stranger Things Volume 2” — Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

WINNER: “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — “Trolls”
“Heathens” — “Suicide Squad”
“Just Like Fire” — “Alice Through The Looking Glass”
“Purple Lamborghini” — “Suicide Squad”
“Try Everything” — “Zootopia”
“The Veil” — “Snowden”

Best Instrumental Composition:

WINNER: “Spoken At Midnight” — Ted Nash Big Band
“Bridge of Spies (End Title)” — Thomas Newman
“The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade For Big Band)” — Tim Davies Big Band
“Flow” — Alan Ferber, composer (Alan Ferber Nonet)
“L’Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock – Verisione Integrale” — Ennio Morricone

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

WINNER: “You and I” — Jacob Collier
“Ask Me Now” — John Beasley
“Good ‘Swing’ Wenceslas” — The Count Basie Orchestra
“Linus & Lucy” — The Phil Norman Tentet
“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” — John Daversa
“We Three Kings” — Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

WINNER: “Flintstones” — Jacob Collier
“Do You Hear What I Hear?” — Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band Featuring Take 6
“Do You Want To Know A Secret” — John Daversa Featuring Renee Olstead
“I’m A Fool To Want You” — Kristin Chenoweth
“Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)” — Lang Lang Featuring Lisa Fischer & Jeffrey Wright

Best Recording Package:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Anti (Deluxe Edition)” — Rihanna
“Human Performance” — Parquet Courts
“Sunset Motel” — Reckless Kelly
“22, A Million” — Bon Iver

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

WINNER: “Edith Piaf 1915-2015” — Edith Piaf
“401 Days” — J.Views
“I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It” — The 1975
“Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)” — Trey Anastasio
“Tug of War (Deluxe Edition)” — Paul McCartney

Best Album Notes:

WINNER: “Sissle And Blake Sing Shuffle Along” — Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle
“The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection” — Kris Kristofferson
“The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp” —Various Artists
“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists
“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1990” — Various Artists

Best Historical Album:

WINNER: “The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition)” — Bob Dylan
“Music Of Morocco From The Library Of Congress: Recorded By Paul Bowles, 1959” — Various Artists
“Ork Records: New York, New York” — Various Artists
“Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983” — Vladimir Horowitz
“Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890 – 1900” — Various Artists

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Are You Serious” — Andrew Bird
“Dig In Deep” — Bonnie Raitt
“Hit N Run Phase Two” — Prince
“Undercurrent” — Sarah Jarosz

Best Remixed Recording:

WINNER: “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” — Bob Moses
“Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)” — Soul Pacific
“Heavy Star Movin’ (staRo Remix)” — The Silver Lake Chorus
“Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)” — Paul McCartney & Wings
“Only” (Kaskade X Lipless Remix)— Ry X
“Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Surround Sound Album:

WINNER: “Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”
“Johnson: Considering Matthew Shephard”
“Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing …”
“Primus & The Chocolate Factory” —
“Reflections”

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles”
“Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement”
“Reflections”
“Shadow of Sirius”
“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Producer of the Year, Classical:

WINNER: David Frost
Blanton Alspaugh
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young

Best Orchestral Field:

WINNER: “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” — Boston Symphony Orchestra
“Bates: Works For Orchestra” — San Francisco Symphony
“Ibert: Orchestral Works”— Orchestre De La Suisse Romande
“Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100” — Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
“Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero’s Rooms” — New York Philharmonic

Best Opera Recording:

WINNER: “Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles” 
“Handel: Giulio Cesare”
“Higdon: Cold Mountain”
“Szymanowski: Król Roger”

Best Choral Performance:

WINNER: “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”
“Himmerland”
“Janáček: Glagolitic Mass”
“Lloyd: Bonhoeffer”
“Steinberg: Passion Week”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

WINNER: “Steve Reich” — Third Coast Percussion
“Fitelberg: Chamber Works” — ARC Ensemble
“Reflections” — Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene
“Serious Business” — Spektral Quartet
“Trios From Our Homelands” — Lincoln Trio

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”
“Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2”
“Dvorák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy”
“Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9”
“1930’s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

WINNER: “Shakespeare Songs” 
“Monteverdi”
“Mozart: The Weber Sisters”
“Schumann & Berg”
“Verismo”

Best Classical Compendium:

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle” 
“Gesualdo”
“Vaughan Williams: Discoveries”
“Wolfgang: Passing Through”
“Zappa: 200 Motels — The Suites”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

WINNER: “Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway”
“Bates: Anthology Of Fantastic Zoology”
“Higdon: Cold Mountain”
“Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto”
“Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky”

Best Music Video:

WINNER: “Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Best Music Film:

WINNER: “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years” — (The Beatles)
“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” — Steve Aoki
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“The Music Of Strangers” — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
“American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry” — (Various Artists)

Album Of The Year:

“25” — Adele
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Views” — Drake
“A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year:

“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year:

“Formation” — Beyonce
“Hello” — Adele
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

Best New Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“Burn the Witch”  —Radiohead
“Hardwired” — Metallica
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
“My Name Is Human” — Highly Suspect

Best Rap Album:
“Coloring Book” — Chance The Rapper
“And the Anonymous Nobody” — De La Soul
“Major Key” — DJ Khaled
“Views” — Drake
“Blank Face LP” — ScHoolboy Q
“The Life of Pablo” — Kanye West

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Ology” — Gallant
“We Are King “— KING
“Malibu “— Anderson .Paak
“Anti” — Rihanna

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best Reggae Album:

“Sly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her” – Devin Di Dakta & J.L
“Rose Petals” — J Boog
“Ziggy Marley” — Ziggy Marley
“Everlasting” — Raging Fyah
“Falling Into Place” — Rebelution
“Soja: Live In Virginia” — Soja

Best Comedy Album:

“…America…Great…” — David Cross
“American Myth” — Margaret Cho
“Boysih Girl Interrupted” — Tig Notaro
“Live At The Apollo” — Amy Schumer
“Talking For Clapping” — Patton Oswalt

Producer Of The YearNon-Classical:

Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Report an error
2017 Grammy Awards
2017 grammys
Grammy
Grammy Awards
grammy awards 2017
Grammys

