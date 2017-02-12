Residents begin to return home after fire at TCHC building

Residents of a Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) building who were displaced due to a fire Thursday have started to return to their homes Sunday.

The fire broke out at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Toronto Community Housing-owned apartment building on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, after security personnel reported seeing flames outside of a fourth-floor unit.

The fire claimed the life of a man in his 50s and injured four others.

TCHC spokesperson, Sara Goldvine, said the emergency cleanup and repairs needed for the building have been completed and that tenants from the first, second, third and fifth floors will return to their homes Sunday afternoon.

“Toronto Community Housing staff and contractors have worked round the clock since yesterday morning to complete the clean up and all necessary repairs to restore power, heat, hot water and elevator service in the building,” said Goldvine in a statement to Global News.

“The building passed a safety inspection this morning and is now ready for re-occupancy.”

Goldvine said that the TCHC will be arranging transportation for the returning tenants.

Residents of the fourth floor, where the fire occurred, as well as six units on the second, third and fifth floors will not be able to return. The TCHC will be temporarily relocating those occupants to other TCHC apartments.

With files from Nick Westoll