Canada
February 9, 2017 8:19 pm

1 dead, 4 in hospital after downtown Toronto apartment fire

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto firefighters were called to a George Street apartment at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim / File / The Canadian Press
A A

One person has died and four people are in hospital after a three-alarm fire inside an apartment building in downtown Toronto, officials said.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesman told Global News firefighters were called to a Toronto Community Housing-owned apartment on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, at 5:45 p.m. after security personnel reported seeing flames outside of a fourth floor unit.

After firefighters arrived, crews found heavy smoke on the fourth floor. Firefighters rushed to the unit where the fire, described as “heavily involved” by the spokesman, occurred. The fire spread to a neighbouring unit.

Firefighters had to rescue some residents with the assistance of aerial ladders.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed the fatality during a news conference Thursday evening.

Toronto Paramedics said four people were taken in non-life-threatening condition to area hospitals.

The fire was knocked down just after 6:20 p.m.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire
George Street fire
Matthew Pegg
Toronto apartment fire
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News