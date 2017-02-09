1 dead, 4 in hospital after downtown Toronto apartment fire

One person has died and four people are in hospital after a three-alarm fire inside an apartment building in downtown Toronto, officials said.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesman told Global News firefighters were called to a Toronto Community Housing-owned apartment on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, at 5:45 p.m. after security personnel reported seeing flames outside of a fourth floor unit.

After firefighters arrived, crews found heavy smoke on the fourth floor. Firefighters rushed to the unit where the fire, described as “heavily involved” by the spokesman, occurred. The fire spread to a neighbouring unit.

More video of residents being taken out of 291 George Street by ladder pic.twitter.com/cWl2QQRrsM — Ryan Rocca (@Reporter_Ryan) February 9, 2017

Firefighters had to rescue some residents with the assistance of aerial ladders.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed the fatality during a news conference Thursday evening.

Toronto Paramedics said four people were taken in non-life-threatening condition to area hospitals.

On scene alongside @Toronto_Fire crews at 291 George Street. 3rd alarm fire. More to follow. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 10, 2017

The fire was knocked down just after 6:20 p.m.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause.