Wind warnings issued for parts of western Alberta

Parts of western Alberta could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a number of wind warnings just before 5 a.m. to warn people living in affected areas that wind gusts of between 60 and 100 km/h were possible in a number of areas.

The strongest winds were being forecast for southwestern Alberta.

Environment Canada said the powerful gusts could cause damage to windows and roof shingles and also warned the wind could be capable of tossing around loose objects and causing injuries.

The weather agency issues wind warnings when “there is a significant risk of damaging winds.”

As of 12:30 p.m., the following areas were under a wind warning:

Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath

Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview

Hinton – Grande Cache

Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning

To see a full list of the areas under a wind warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, you can email ec.storm.ec@canada.ca.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker app for iPhone, iPad and Android.