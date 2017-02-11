Winnipeg Blue Bombers add two more

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a player on each side of the football on Saturday.

The Bombers announced the signings of international receiver Xavier Rush and international defensive back Josh Celerin.

Rush, 24, was cut by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in last year’s training camp. He played four seasons for the Tulane Green Wave where he caught 99 passes for over 1,300 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Celerin, 23, played three seasons at Central Connecticut before transferring to Jacksonville University for his senior season. In his final season of college football Celerin recorded 63 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

CFL free agency begins on Tuesday at 11:00 am.

