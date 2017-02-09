Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have persuaded Tristan Okpalaugo to return to the CFL, signing the defensive end to a two-year contract.

Okpalaugo played 36 games over two seasons with the Toronto Arognauts before signing with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He was placed on the team’s injured reserve out of training camp and eventually released.

“We have had Tristan targeted for quite some time now and to finally secure him is a great thing for us,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“He’s a game-changing football player, there’s no question about it, and we are excited to see what he will bring to our defence.”

The 27-year-old American has 22 sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and 67 defensive tackles in 36 CFL games.

Okpalaugo was a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2014.