OPSEU to take Community Living Tillsonburg to court over pay equity issues

The union representing workers at Community Living Tillsonburg (CLT) is threatening legal action over the agency’s refusal to make pay equity payments as required by law.

In a letter on Friday, counsel for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said the union will take CLT to court unless it pays up by Wednesday.

CLT currently owes 232 workers a total of $784,632.23 plus interest.

The amount owed for each individual depends on how long they’ve worked at CLT. A number of longtime employees are owed almost $9,000 each.

“They’re not getting away with this. We’ve been very patient with them and the members have been patient with them. They just need to pay,” Warren “Smokey” Thomas, President of The Ontario Public Service Employees Union said. “They can be charged and we will take every legal action to make sure the people get their pay.”

Ontario’s Pay Equity Act, which became law in 1988, requires employers in the province to identify instances of gender-based wage discrimination and make payments to eliminate it.

“Pay Equity is the law, justice isn’t optional,” Thomas said.

The CLT explained in a statement that in order to meet “Pay Equity requirements over the next 20 years, [they] would need another $20-million or $1-million a year.”

“OPSEU, like the Government, is now seeking a short-sighted solution,” the statement said. “Instead of working with CLT to force Ontario to the table and bring about an equitable and affordable and long-term solution, the union, if successful, will compel CLT to cut services, reduce our workforce and sell some of the homes in which people live.”

OPSEU and CLT had agreed to a 60-day payment schedule at a Pay Equity Hearings Tribunal pre-hearing meeting in April 2016.

The employer failed to make any payments and then informed the union in January 2017 that it would not be doing so.