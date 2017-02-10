Steven Albert McCauley wanted by Cumberland House RCMP

Cumberland House RCMP are asking for help locating Steven Albert McCauley.

McCauley, 23, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and breach of recognizance.

A warrant is currently out for his arrest.

Mounties in the northern Saskatchewan community said he is known to frequent Cumberland House, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

McCauley is five-foot 11 with a stocky build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCauley is asked to contact Cumberland House RCMP, your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.