February 9, 2017 11:56 pm
Updated: February 10, 2017 12:02 am

Rosie O’Donnell makes a perfect Steve Bannon in uncanny Twitter photo

Melissa McCarthy delivers over-the-top impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on SNL

Let there be no doubt that Rosie O’Donnell would kill it as Steve Bannon in an episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian, who has long engaged in a public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, tweeted this week that she would be available to play his chief strategist if called upon to star in the late-night skit show.

The idea was floated after Melissa McCarthy’s much-praised turn as White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

WATCH BELOW: Melissa McCarthy channels Sean Spicer

Twitter user Jonathan Smith made one of the most convincing cases for O’Donnell yet when he superimposed her face onto a photo of Bannon at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

O’Donnell herself liked the photo enough that she made it her Twitter profile picture.

 

Rosie O’Donnell’s Twitter account on Feb. 9, 2017.

Twitter/Rosie O'Donnell

The idea was endorsed by numerous prominent Twitter users, including House of Cards creator Beau Willimon.

And comedian Patton Oswalt.

Saturday Night Live currently depicts Bannon in a Grim Reaper costume.

Clearly, seasoned comedians think this could work too.

