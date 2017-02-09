INFOGRAPHIC: Map compares most-searched ‘I love’ and ‘I hate’ terms around the world

Researchers in the U.K. have studied people’s online search habits and designed an interactive map that shows the most common terms by country beginning with “I love” and “I hate.”

From spouses to sushi, and Valentine’s Day to werewolves, things people love and hate vary quite a bit depending on where they live.

A new study done by Slots.info examined search results data to uncover the top-searched passions and peeves in every country in the world.

Strangely, 18 countries’ most-searched “hate” term was “I hate my husband.”

Only Kenyans searched “I love my wife.” No other country featured a female romantic partner in the top spot for “love” or “hate” searches.

Some other highlights?

On the Solomon Island of Tuvalu, the most-searched “I hate…” term was “I hate werewolves.”

In Saudi Arabia, the most common positive search was “I love my teeth.”

Australians “hate Mondays” but “love dumplings.”

Greeks “love anarchy.”

Tongans most often searched “I love a rainy night.”

“We gathered keyword information from a tool called Keyword.io,” Jessica Fairfax with digital marketing agency Kaizen Search explained. “The research was conducted over the course of a month. We searched for both the following terms in every country in the world: ‘I love,’ ‘I hate.'”

In Canada, the most-searched “I love…” term was “I love sushi.” The most-searched “I hate…” term was “I hate Valentine’s Day” which was a common dislike.

“Hating Valentine’s Day is a pretty universal hate,” Fairfax said. “It was hated by countries on pretty much every continent in the world. What does that tell me about Canada? Well, it tells me that we’re all pretty similar when it comes to some of the more basic needs in life, like love. Things like this transcends all language barriers.”

The results were compiled and placed in a map that can be filtered by love, hate or other categories, like work, appearance, food and people.

“Any countries without relevant search information would have been left blank,” Fairfax explained. “By doing so, you could spot little trends around the world. For instance, the strong passion for fashion in central America as well as central/northern parts of South America. Or even the interesting love for Facebook in central/western parts of Africa.”