Lac du Bonnet residents demand answers after funding for personal care home cut by province

A plan to bring a new personal care home to a small Manitoban town is in limbo after the province announced funding for it and several other projects has been cut.

READ MORE: Manitoba Tories cancel $1B in health-care projects

The project was first promised for Lac du Bonnet by the previous NDP government in 2012. Then Premier Greg Selinger even made an appearance for a sod turning at the location of the planned care home.

The conservative government announced Wednesday that they were scrapping more than $1 billion in health-care projects, Lac du Bonnet’s personal care home was one of those scrapped.

“There’s anger, frustration, some people are feeling extremely overwhelmed,” Cindy Kellendonk, Councillor for the RM of Lac du Bonnet said. “Some people have put 20 years into making this happen.”

Councillors in Lac du Bonnet said there are about 70 people in town on a waiting list for a bed in a personal care home. Up to 200 at any given time in the region.

Roughly two million dollars was already spent on development designs and plans for the proposed project, according to councillors.

“They’re pulling the rug out from us right now. You can’t sit behind the desk and crunch numbers without looking at the reality of the situation,” Kellendonk said. While Kellendonk said she understands and appreciates the conservatives are looking for ways to costs, she said research has proving Lac du Bonnet needs the personal care home.