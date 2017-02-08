Manitoba Tories cancel $1B in health care projects

WINNIPEG — The provincial government is scrapping more than one billion dollars in health care projects.

The projects include a new facility for CancerCare Manitoba and Pan Am Clinic.

Spending plans for both were either already approved by the previous NDP government or included in campaign announcements.

“This puts us in a very difficult position because there are many projects that are promised by the former government, I would say more than one billion dollars worth of project,” Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said.

The following projects have received formal notice from the Department of Health that they will not be going forward:

Lac du Bonnet Personal Care Home – estimated cost $32 million

Thompson Northern Consultation Clinic – estimated cost $9 million

St. Vital Primary Care Access Clinic – estimated cost $4.7 million

The Pas Primary Care Clinic – estimated cost $5.3 million

CancerCare Manitoba Facility – estimated cost $300 million

St. Boniface Blood Bank – estimated cost $2.1 million

The conservatives also said there were several projects that had not been presented to the treasury board for approval that will not be going forward: