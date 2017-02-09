RCMP investigate shots fired at wind turbine near Fort Macleod

RCMP are investigating damage to a TransAlta wind turbine site south of the town of Fort Macleod, Alta. after shots were reportedly fired Wednesday night.

The damaged turbine site is on Highway 810 and Township 74. Police believe the incident happened just after 6 p.m on Feb. 8, as the company’s main station was tripped.

When a TransAlta employee attended the site, they discovered several bullet holes in one of the transformers linked to the turbines. Police noted the shots appeared to have been fired from a distance, possible from the roadway.

According to police, the damage is extensive and because several wind turbines were shut down, the financial loss is expected to be significant.

RCMP are asking members of the public to contact police if they witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 810 and Township 74 at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.