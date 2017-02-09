7 people charged; hundreds of fentanyl pills seized in Fort McMurray

A drug trafficking network allegedly operating in Fort McMurray has been dismantled, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team.

ALERT said a four-month investigation led to seven people being charged and $120,000 worth of drugs and cash being seized.

It began in October 2016 when ALERT “learned of the group’s alleged involvement in the local drug trade,” a news release explained. The organized crime and gang enforcement team wrapped up its investigation on Jan. 19, when it searched five homes and eight vehicles.

READ MORE: 5 arrested, weapons seized in Fort McMurray outlaw biker investigation

Three firearms and drugs were seized, including 679 fentanyl pills, 307 grams of cocaine, 350 rounds of ammunition, 21 MDMA pills, 659 grams of marijuana, and 70 vials of steroids.

The guns seized included a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a 45-calibre rifle.

A total of 58 charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offences have been laid against seven people from Fort McMurray:

Jason Gaulton, 31

Ryan Swain, 21

Christopher Abbot, 26

Steve Sullivan, 41

Jesse Blouard, 28

Scott Webber, 35

Ashley Roach, 40

Wood Buffalo RCMP worked with ALERT on several searches and arrests.