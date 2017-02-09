Police release identity of 2 victims in separate homicides this week

WINNIPEG — Police have released the identity of the victims of two separate homicides this week.

The first homicide took place Monday evening. Around 11:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue for reports of an injured man.

Canon Beardy, 28, was found suffering from serious injuries and taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Member of the homicide unit are investigating.

The second homicide took place Wednesday. Police were called to the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

They found Bryer Prysiazniuk-Settee, 24, suffering from serious injuries from a gunshot. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police are asking any witnesses who saw or heard anything in relation to the incident to call police.

Homicide investigators can be contacted at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).