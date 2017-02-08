Man dies after shooting in the North End

WINNIPEG — The homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead in the North End.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Aberdeen Avenue and Powers Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They found a man with serious injuries from a gunshot.

He was rushed to hospital however died later in the day.

Police had closed down Aberdeen Avenue for much of Wednesday to investigate.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call them at 204-986-6508.