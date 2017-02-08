University of Lethbridge professor recognized as an exceptional teacher

A University of Lethbridge professor has been recognized as an exceptional teacher in post-secondary education.

Tuesday, the U of L announced Dr. Shelly Wismath is one of 10 university teachers to receive the 3M National Teaching Fellowship. The award is considered one of Canada’s most prestigious recognitions in educational leadership.

This is only the second time a U of L professor has been awarded a 3M National Teaching Fellowship. Sociology professor Dr. Patricia Chuchryk received the award almost 20 years ago.

U of L anthropology professor Dr. Jan Newberry nominated Wismath.

“Shelly has served as mentor and inspiration to me and to many other colleagues and students,” Newberry wrote in her letter of nomination.

“She represents the best of what teaching can be as a career, a vocation and a model for life and learning.”

The university’s website says Wismath spent many years as a mathematics professor. Eight years ago, she moved to the Liberal Education program and began her research on scholarship of teaching and learning.

She also played a leadership role in building and sustaining the U of L Teaching Centre.

Wismath is currently spearheading the revitalization of Liberal Education. She also initiated and secured funding for the long-standing Women Scholars Speak Series.

“My reaction was stunned silence on the phone. I couldn’t believe it,” Wismath said.

“It’s a huge honour to be in that group. I love teaching… It’s amazing to have that kind of recognition.”

Wismath is now a life member of the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and the Council of 3M Teaching Fellows.

Wismath is also invited to attend the annual conference in Halifax and a teaching and learning retreat.