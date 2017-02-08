Madonna confirms Malawi adoption on Instagram: ‘I can confirm I have completed adopting twin sisters’

Madonna’s family is growing, with the Queen of Pop confirming she has indeed adopted orphaned twin sisters from Malawi.

The singer announced the adoption on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a photo of her with the girls: “I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

She wrote how deeply grateful she is to all those in Malawi who assisted her in this adoption and asked the media to respect her privacy during this transitional time. “Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love,” she concluded.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The government of Malawi confirmed the music icon appeared in Malawi’s High Court on Tuesday, where the court approved her adoption order to adopt orphaned twin sisters.

Madonna’s previous adoptions have caused some anger with Malawians who accused the government of allowing the singer to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting children, but this time the pop star has been granted permission to adopt two more children.

The Like A Prayer singer was in the courtroom when she was approved, Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary, said on Tuesday.

“Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children,” Mlenga Mvula told Reuters.

“Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies” in August 2012, Mvula told People of the twin sisters. “After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage.”

Mvula also told People that Madonna “exuded happiness,” adding that “she smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away” with her new daughters.

Madonna, 58, has previously adopted Malawian children before — David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. This news comes after the singer denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after a recent visit to Malawi.

In a statement to ET Canada back on Jan. 25, Madonna stated: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”

The Grammy winner is also tied to the country through the establishment of her non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006, which provides health and education programs for girls.