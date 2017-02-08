Refs suspended after shutting down game over safety concerns with fans, coach

A minor hockey referee is criticizing the Saskatchewan Hockey Association for suspending him after he shut down a game over safety concerns with the behaviour of the visiting team’s fans and coach.

Kyle Chudyk, 29, officiated a game in Hague on Jan. 26 between the town’s bantam team and the Prince Albert Hurricanes in the Sask Valley Minor Hockey League.

He said the Hurricanes’ fans and coach were verbally abusive throughout the game and one fan was eventually removed.

He also said Hurricanes coach Bill Hoko was kicked out for harassment of officials and said the Hague team eventually called in the RCMP.

Hoko declined to comment but hockey association general manager Kelly McClintock said the referees didn’t file a report on the incident, adding other measures should have been taken before cancelling the game.

The association called the move “unwarranted” and said it created undue pressure on the schedule, since the teams would have to complete the game on a different date.