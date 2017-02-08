John Oliver and Stephen Colbert discuss America’s ‘new normal’

John Oliver‘s late-night talk show has been on hiatus since November, and quite a bit has happened since then in the world of politics — mainly the inauguration of Donald Trump and the first few weeks of his presidency.

Oliver stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to talk about the current climate in the United States, and the comedic duo touched on multiple topics including Trump’s inauguration, the new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the “new normal.”

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on SNL to rile Trump

Colbert and Oliver postulated that Trump’s presidential strategy is to exhaust the populace so a numbness (and then eventually, an acquiescence) sets in.

“Until Inauguration Day, nothing was really happening,” said Oliver. “It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming. And then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you and you’re thinking, ‘Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it would feel … it’s easy to be angry on adrenaline, right? But it is much, much harder when you are just tired. And this is going to be exhausting.”

“It feels like Inauguration Day was 114 days ago,” he joked, well aware it’s only been about three weeks.

Colbert asked Oliver if he’s worried about being deported, since, after all, he’s a foreign-born green-card holder. (Under Trump’s travel ban — now before the courts — people from seven countries are barred from entering the U.S. for 90 days.)

READ MORE: George Lopez lashes out at female audience member for being upset about his joke

“The crazy thing … [is] it’s probably not going to happen, but there is a non-zero chance of it happening now,” said Oliver.

“I am slightly concerned,” he continued. “I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what’s enough? Having a green card used to be enough, and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration, that debacle, things are not what they were supposed to be.”

Oliver also riffed on DeVos’ appointment (which happened moments before this interview was shot), saying she can be an “inspiration” to American youth.

“I think she might, and should, serve as an inspiration to school kids in America,” he said. “Because it shows they could be Secretary of Education one day. In fact, not just one day, but now! They’re probably as well qualified now as she is, and spent arguably longer in a public school.”

You can watch Oliver’s entire conversation with Colbert, below.