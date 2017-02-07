George Lopez lashes out at female audience member for being upset about his joke
WARNING: This article contains explicit language
Things turned very ugly at a George Lopez stand-up comedy show in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday night after a female audience member made it clear she didn’t like Lopez’s “Latino” joke.
“There are only two rules in the Latino family,” joked Lopez, 55, during his set. “Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.”
After the Latino comedian finished the joke, a black woman in the audience (still unidentified as of this writing) stood up and gave Lopez the middle finger.
Not pleased, Lopez unleashed a tirade on the woman, calling her a “b***h” and telling her to leave the theatre.
WATCH BELOW: George Lopez lashes out at female audience member (Warning: Explicit language) (via TMZ)
“Sit your f**king ass down,” Lopez said three times. “I’m talking, b***h. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf**king place. Sit your f**king ass down or get the f**k out of here.”
“You have two choices,” he continued. “Shut the f**k up or get the f**k out. I’ll tell you what. I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you.”
When the woman and her friends appeared to sit back down, Lopez repeated “Bye!” to them until the group stood up and left the venue. The other audience members applauded Lopez as he chided the woman.
“Four seats just opened up front,” Lopez quipped.
People on Twitter were divided on Lopez’s outburst; some supported the comedian while others thought that his joke was racist against black people. Many defended Lopez, since this is his usual vein of humour at his comedy shows.
Others were more concerned with the way he talked to the woman.
The comedian has not commented publicly on the incident at the time of this writing.
Lopez’s comedy tour continues throughout 2017, with a Canadian stop in Calgary at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on Sept. 9.Follow @CJancelewicz
