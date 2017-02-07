George Lopez lashes out at female audience member for being upset about his joke

WARNING: This article contains explicit language

Things turned very ugly at a George Lopez stand-up comedy show in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday night after a female audience member made it clear she didn’t like Lopez’s “Latino” joke.

“There are only two rules in the Latino family,” joked Lopez, 55, during his set. “Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.”

After the Latino comedian finished the joke, a black woman in the audience (still unidentified as of this writing) stood up and gave Lopez the middle finger.

Not pleased, Lopez unleashed a tirade on the woman, calling her a “b***h” and telling her to leave the theatre.

“Sit your f**king ass down,” Lopez said three times. “I’m talking, b***h. You paid to see a show. Sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf**king place. Sit your f**king ass down or get the f**k out of here.”

“You have two choices,” he continued. “Shut the f**k up or get the f**k out. I’ll tell you what. I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f**k out of here. I’ll make the choice for you.”

When the woman and her friends appeared to sit back down, Lopez repeated “Bye!” to them until the group stood up and left the venue. The other audience members applauded Lopez as he chided the woman.

“Four seats just opened up front,” Lopez quipped.

People on Twitter were divided on Lopez’s outburst; some supported the comedian while others thought that his joke was racist against black people. Many defended Lopez, since this is his usual vein of humour at his comedy shows.

George Lopez out of line — Perfectly Different (@CallMe_Tamar_ro) February 7, 2017

Look at what Steve Harvey is going through… George Lopez telling folks not to marry blacks is offensive. — Titty_Pharaoh (@Ay_fiddy) February 7, 2017

Don't believe @georgelopez fans still exist, just people that accidently attend a comedy show and he walks on to do hacky comedy. — TK (@BookMire) February 7, 2017

Poor baby @georgelopez apparently can dish it out but cowers behind his mic when somebody hurts his little feelings. Get him a puppy. @TMZ — Scott Foster (@turdnoodle90) February 7, 2017

@TheTalkCBS @georgelopez it's his show and if someone is ruining it for others .its total his right — Mrs Jen koutroumpis® (@Missjen325) February 7, 2017

I am DISGUSTED to see fellow Mexicanx/Chicanx/Xicanx defend George Lopez. It may be a show but basing your comedy off RACISM is NOT OK. — Brisa #NoDAPL (@XlCANACONLENTES) February 7, 2017

Others were more concerned with the way he talked to the woman.

It's the fact that #GeorgeLopez carried on🙄😒. & wasn't he talkin to a woman? 🤔 SMH — AroundTheWayGirl💁🏾 (@YesJanetJackMe) February 7, 2017

@georgelopez is a misogynist pass it on — kerika (@kerika_) February 7, 2017

@1061thebull Get off the stage @georgelopez ! You're not funny anymore! Just a hateful woman bashing jerk now! — NewsJunky (@MavMason) February 7, 2017

The comedian has not commented publicly on the incident at the time of this writing.

Lopez’s comedy tour continues throughout 2017, with a Canadian stop in Calgary at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on Sept. 9.