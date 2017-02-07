Police asking for public’s help to find 33-year-old St. Catharines woman

Niagara Regional Police say they are “very concerned” for a 33-year-old St. Catharines woman after police received a missing person complaint.

Officers released a statement Tuesday saying police went to a St. Catharines house and after an investigation, “both family members and police are very concerned for the welfare” of Amy-Lynn Foster.

Media Release: Missing Persons – Missing St. Catharines Woman – https://t.co/k8wqVgmrLO — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) February 7, 2017

Police described Foster as being around 5’2” and said she was last seen wearing a black-coloured winter dress coat. Officers said she’s believed to be operating a red, four-door 1999 Ford Taurus sedan with the Ontario licence plate BRJS 863.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4208 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.