Sex assault charges laid following incident at CBF Gagetown

A civilian member of CFB Gagetown has been charged with sexual assault, according to the Department of National Defence.

It’s alleged the member, an employee of 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, sexually assaulted a member of the armed forces while attending a social function at the base in December 2016.

Richard Kingdon has been charged with sexual assault, and the incident is now being investigated by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

“Canadian Forces Military Police performs policing on all defence establishments and has jurisdiction over civilians on those establishments,” Lieutenant-Colonel Francis Bolduc said in a release.

“This charge reflects the commitment of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service to investigate all allegations of sexual assault, support and protect victims and help prosecute persons responsible for sexual offences.”

Kingdon is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Burton, N.B. on March 27.

