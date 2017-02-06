NAIT cancels classes after student injured in fall

Counsellors were brought in to NAIT‘s main campus in north Edmonton Monday after a student was injured in a fall in the school’s atrium.

Frank Landry with NAIT said the fall happened at around 10:55 a.m. in the main atrium of the Centre for Applied Technology.

Landry said the student was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Classes in the building were cancelled for the rest of the day, affecting about 1,000 students. Classes will resume Tuesday, Landry said.

Counselling for #NAIT students is available in CAT 182 & 184. Counselling for staff is available in CAT 510D, 511B & 511C. (1/2) — NAIT (@NAIT) February 6, 2017

Chaplains are available in the student counselling rooms. #NAIT (2/2) — NAIT (@NAIT) February 6, 2017

Edmonton police were called in and remained on scene Monday afternoon.

The Centre for Applied Technology, which opened in August 2016, houses the JR Shaw School of Business. It’s the largest building on NAIT”s main campus.