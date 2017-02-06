Education
February 6, 2017 4:25 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 4:34 pm

NAIT cancels classes after student injured in fall

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

Classes were cancelled at NAIT's Centre for Applied Technology Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 after a student was injured in a fall.

Geoff Stickle, Global News
Counsellors were brought in to NAIT‘s main campus in north Edmonton Monday after a student was injured in a fall in the school’s atrium.

Frank Landry with NAIT said the fall happened at around 10:55 a.m. in the main atrium of the Centre for Applied Technology.

Landry said the student was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Classes in the building were cancelled for the rest of the day, affecting about 1,000 students. Classes will resume Tuesday, Landry said.

Edmonton police were called in and remained on scene Monday afternoon.

The Centre for Applied Technology, which opened in August 2016, houses the JR Shaw School of Business. It’s the largest building on NAIT”s main campus.

Global News