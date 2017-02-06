Halifax Regional Police won’t participate in 2017 Pride parade

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) won’t be participating in this year’s Halifax Pride parade, the police force announced Monday.

HRP says they’ll be increasing their participation in the 2017 Festival, but after consultations with Halifax Pride, they’ve decided not to join the parade “in consideration of a national debate about police participation in pride parades.”

“We feel that stepping away temporarily from the parade will best support the LGBT2Q+ community by helping to allow for meaningful discussion of this divisive issue,” Chief Jean-Michel Blais said in a release.

“After several months of discussion with Halifax Pride, we recognized that our participation in the parade may contribute to divisions in the LGBT2Q+ community which is contrary to our intent of building a strong and sustainable relationship.”

Halifax Pride executive director Adam Reid calls HRP’s decision to pull out of the parade, rather than be asked, “proactive.”

“To my knowledge, HRP is the first police service in Canada to take this community-minded approach to its pride participation,” Reid said.

HRP will continue to be involved in the festival, and the force is looking at ideas like a community barbeque, a public lecture and a plenary session. The force will also still be on traffic duty on parade day.