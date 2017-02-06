Super Bowl 51: The commercials everyone is talking about

Football fans were treated to a thrilling come-from-behind win by the New England Partiots over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday.

But for viewers less interested in the game and more intrigued by the multi-million dollar commercials, this year’s Super Bowl ads did not disappoint.

A first-time Super Bowl advertiser didn’t get to air the ad it wanted – the original spot was said to be too controversial – so instead Lumber 84 prompted viewers to see the ending online, which apparently caused the company’s site to temporarily crash Sunday.

The 90-second ad from the Pennsylvania-based construction materials company, depicts the story of a mother and daughter on a journey through Mexico. For their maiden Super Bowl ad, the family-owned company decided to tackle one issue dominating headlines in the United States: immigration.

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, Budweiser released a new an ad titled Born the Hard Way, which chronicled the story of Anheuser-Busch InBev brand’s co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey from Hamburg, Germany, to St Louis in 1857.

Many viewers alleged the commercial was commentary on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, but the company insisted that was not the intention.

Justin Bieber challenged Super Bowl viewers to show off their dance moves in a T-Mobile commercial.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens joined Bieber in celebrating the evolution of the end zone dance.

Melissa McCarthy had a big weekend. Not only did she steal the show with her hilarious impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, but she also appeared as an environmentally conscious car owner in Kia’s Super Bowl advertisement.

Unfortunately for McCarthy, her efforts to help save the planet keep putting her in danger.

Bud Light rehashed a former campaign from the ’80s to parody Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in their Super Bowl ad. The company brought back the ghost of Spuds McKenzie, a four-legged mascot used by Bud Light 30 years ago.

In Sunday’s advertisement, Spuds helps entice an anti-social friend to get off the couch and join his partying buddies.

— With files from The Associated Press