Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary.

The City of Calgary is under a snowfall warning with between 15 to 25 centimeters of snow expected to accumulate.

The warning, originally issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, remained in place on Monday morning.

Snowfall warnings are issued when 10 cm or more of snow is expected to fall within 12 hours.

READ MORE: Calgary snow route parking ban in effect Monday evening

“Snow will continue lightly but persistently today,” meteorologist Jordan Witzel said on Monday. “I would say an additional five centimeters of snow is a safe bet.”

Because of the snowfall, the City of Calgary has issued a snow route parking ban which will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

In addition to Calgary, a snowfall warning is also in effect for Banff National Park, Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, High River, Clareshold, Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.