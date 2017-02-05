World
February 5, 2017 9:04 pm

Super Bowl ads: Google, Coca-Cola, Airbnb advertise messages of togetherness and acceptance

By Social Media Journalist  Global News

Screenshot

Twitter / @Airbnb
A A

As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battled it out in Houston, major companies promoted a different message with their Super Bowl 51 commercials.

Google, Coca-Cola and Airbnb were among those that delivered themes of together and acceptance, during what can be described as a divisive time in the U.S.

Watch Google’s ad:

READ MORE: At $167K per second, Super Bowl ads are getting too pricey for some

Coca-Cola:

Airbnb:

READ MORE: Super Bowl Ads aim to unite at a divisive time for the U.S.

airbnb

Football hall-of-famer Joe Montana:

Here’s Airbnb co-founder and CEO with more context:

A lot of people reacted to the ads like this:

But not everyone is pleased with these messages:

Budweiser ran an ad of its founder’s immigrant story.

READ MORE: Budweiser says there is no connection between new Super Bowl ad, Trump travel ban

And people are threatening to boycott the iconic American beer brand.

budweiser

So, who do you think had the best ad at this year’s Super Bowl?

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 super bowl
Airbnb
Atlanta Falcons
Budweiser
Coca-Cola
Google
New England Patriots
Super Bowl
super bowl 2017
Super Bowl 51
Super Bowl Ads
Super Bowl LI

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News