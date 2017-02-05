Super Bowl ads: Google, Coca-Cola, Airbnb advertise messages of togetherness and acceptance

As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battled it out in Houston, major companies promoted a different message with their Super Bowl 51 commercials.

Google, Coca-Cola and Airbnb were among those that delivered themes of together and acceptance, during what can be described as a divisive time in the U.S.

Watch Google’s ad:

First ad, from Google, prominently shows rainbow flag & family w/ mezuzah. Maybe Trump supporters will boycott Google now? — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) February 5, 2017

Google with yet another ad on diversity, family and inclusion. Its almost as if these values are a good thing. #SuperBowl — Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) February 5, 2017

READ MORE: At $167K per second, Super Bowl ads are getting too pricey for some

Coca-Cola:

Airbnb:

READ MORE: Super Bowl Ads aim to unite at a divisive time for the U.S.

Football hall-of-famer Joe Montana:

Here’s Airbnb co-founder and CEO with more context:

Airbnb's goal is to provide short term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need #weaccept — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 6, 2017

A lot of people reacted to the ads like this:

Coca-cola 👏Google 👏Airbnb👏🌈 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) February 6, 2017

But not everyone is pleased with these messages:

Budweiser ran an ad of its founder’s immigrant story.

READ MORE: Budweiser says there is no connection between new Super Bowl ad, Trump travel ban

And people are threatening to boycott the iconic American beer brand.

So, who do you think had the best ad at this year’s Super Bowl?