Super Bowl ads: Google, Coca-Cola, Airbnb advertise messages of togetherness and acceptance
As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battled it out in Houston, major companies promoted a different message with their Super Bowl 51 commercials.
Google, Coca-Cola and Airbnb were among those that delivered themes of together and acceptance, during what can be described as a divisive time in the U.S.
Watch Google’s ad:
READ MORE: At $167K per second, Super Bowl ads are getting too pricey for some
Coca-Cola:
Airbnb:
READ MORE: Super Bowl Ads aim to unite at a divisive time for the U.S.
Football hall-of-famer Joe Montana:
Here’s Airbnb co-founder and CEO with more context:
A lot of people reacted to the ads like this:
But not everyone is pleased with these messages:
Budweiser ran an ad of its founder’s immigrant story.
READ MORE: Budweiser says there is no connection between new Super Bowl ad, Trump travel ban
And people are threatening to boycott the iconic American beer brand.
So, who do you think had the best ad at this year’s Super Bowl?
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments