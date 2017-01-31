Budweiser says there is no connection between new Super Bowl ad, Trump travel ban

Budweiser released a new Super Bowl ad Tuesday titled “Born the Hard Way” which is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

It depicts the story of parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev brand’s co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey from Hamburg, Germany to St Louis in 1857.

It is hard to miss the possible comparison’s to modern-day U.S. as Busch steps off the boat onto American soil to be greeted by a mob of people including a man shouting, “You’re not wanted here” before another one gives him a chest bump and yells, “go back home!”

While some could draw parallels between the current U.S. climate (including President Donald Trump’s travel ban) and the commercial, an Anheuser-Busch exec insist that is not the intention.

“There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country,” Ricardo Marques, ‎VP Marketing Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch InBev, told Adweek. “This is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history. Today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”

While the Budweiser ad is sure to cause controversy, the NFL reportedly put the kibosh on another spot because it was deemed “too political.”

Building supply company 84 Lumber said it was asked to alter its spot that showed a border wall.

