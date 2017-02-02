At $167K per second, Super Bowl ads are getting too pricey for some

Some corporations are still happy to shell out $5 million to run 30-second TV spots (about $167,000 per second) during the Super Bowl.

But for others, that amount of money is well beyond what they’re willing to shell out for the big game, Reuters reported Thursday.

“The price every year keeps going up and up and up,” said Tony Case, an executive editor at Adweek.

“There’s always been an assumption that there’s going to be high demand for Super Bowl ads because this is a huge audience, one of the biggest live audiences of the year.

“However more companies have started stepping back, looking at the investment, sort of crunching the numbers and saying, is this really worth the money?”

READ MORE: Budweiser says there is no connection between new Super Bowl ad, Trump travel ban

Heinz is one company that opted against an ad this year.

It did, however, milk the big game by starting a Change.org petition that called on the U.S. Congress to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

Others, like Kia Motors of America, are still forking over the cash to run ads during the game.

This year, the car company is running a series of ads with an environmental theme, starring actress Melissa McCarthy.

Budweiser, meanwhile, is running an ad titled “Born the Hard Way” that revolves around immigration.

It tells the story of how Anheuser-Busch InBev co-founder Adolphus Busch travelled from Germany to the United States in 1857.

WATCH BELOW: Budweiser stirs controversy with new Super Bowl ad

Budweiser has denied that the ad, which shows Busch being greeted with taunts such as “You’re not wanted here” when he arrives in America, has anything to do with the travel ban recently enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump.