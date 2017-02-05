RCMP investigate after skinned animal carcasses discovered at Prince Rupert harbour

RCMP in Prince Rupert are investigating after the remains of several skinned animals were found near a harbour earlier this week.

Prince Rupert SPCA said Mounties received reports after several dead animals — believed at the time to be either dogs or cats — were found by the Rushbrook Floats. Police eventually determined that the carcasses were martens, a small animal whose pelts are coveted by fur trappers.

“My guess is that the fur is going to be used for something but they had no use for the body so they just threw it in the ocean,” Gerry Whittle of Prince Rupert SPCA said of the grisly discovery.

“It was right at the boat launch at the low-tide mark. It is concerning, especially for the public stumbling across this, because a lot of people visit the Rushbrook Floats.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.