February 5, 2017 5:07 pm
Updated: February 5, 2017 5:16 pm

‘Serious’ two-vehicle crash blocks Highway 39 near Moose Jaw, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Moose Jaw RCMP are advising Saskatchewan motorists that Highway 39 is blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

Moose Jaw, Sask., RCMP are advising drivers that Highway 39 is blocked due to a “serious” two-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred on Highway 39, approximately five kilometres south of Highway 1.

Highway 39 traffic is expected to be restricted until Sunday evening as RCMP conduct their investigation.

Police officials are asking motorists to use caution while travelling in this area due to winter road conditions. Drivers can utilize alternate routes via highways 1, 624 or 339.

