Sask. police ticket man who hasn’t held valid driver’s licence in past 15 years

Police in southeast Saskatchewan ticketed a man earlier this week for driving without a valid licence for the past 15 years.

At around 2:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, members with the Estevan Combined Traffic Services were on patrol in the town of Bienfait, Sask.

A vehicle was seen leaving a local drinking establishment and was stopped.

RCMP officials said the driver had consumed alcohol prior to the traffic stop, however a roadside screening device determined the man was not over the legal limit.

Further investigation revealed he had not held a valid driver’s licence since the early 2000s. Additionally, the vehicle had not been registered in the last five years.

Police issued the man a ticket for driving while suspended and the vehicle was seized for 30 days.

