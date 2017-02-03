Saskatchewan police aim to catch disqualified drivers with licence plate readers

Catching disqualified drivers or identifying stolen vehicles are two of the reasons why all police vehicles in the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) pilot project are now equipped with automated licence plate readers (ALPR).

ALPRs use infra-red technology to scan licence plates and alert officers to any infractions.

“Unregistered vehicles, identifying potential disqualified drivers associated to a vehicle, missing persons, stolen vehicles – these are just some of the ways automated licence plate readers are assisting members with their duties every day,” Sgt. Al Hofland, of RCMP traffic services, said in a statement.

“The potential exists to use the ALPRs for other investigative purposes which haven’t been realized yet. This is a valuable tool members use each day to help keep our roads safe.”

Saskatchewan Government Insurance provided $800,000 to install 32 ALPRs as part of the province’s new impaired driving laws.

In total, 48 vehicles have an ALPR.

According to officials, about one-quarter of all suspended drivers have been convicted for impaired driving.

“Automated licence plate readers allow police to quickly identify disqualified drivers and take action,” Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said.

“Knowing police have this technology at their disposal should act as a deterrent for disqualified drivers, including people suspended for impaired driving.”

The CTSS pilot project involves 60 officers in the central and southeast regions of Saskatchewan dedicated to traffic safety enforcement.