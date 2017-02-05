Former Alberta justice minister pushing for Wynn’s Law to be passed

A former Alberta justice minister is calling on the federal government to move forward with Wynn’s Law.

Jonathan Dennis was the minister of justice when RCMP Const. David Wynn was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert.

The 2015 tragedy encouraged MP Michael Cooper to introduce Bill S-217 or Wynn’s Law, which would close a loophole in the bail application process. It would ensure judges have all the facts before granting bail.

“Disclosing the criminal history of bail applicants is a matter of common-sense and provides the court with necessary information to make a decision on whether or not to grant bail,” Denis said in a statement.

“This is not a partisan issue, but an issue of public safety.”

When Const. Wynn was shot in January 2015, he had been attempting to arrest Shaw Rehn, who was out on bail at the time despite dozens of outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record.

Wynn’s Law was passed in the Senate last fall. It is now in its second reading in the House of Commons.

Last week, Julie Sowers, whose husband is an RCMP officer, said she believes friction between Canadian Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Cooper is causing a delay to have Wynn’s Law passed.

“In my personal opinion, the justice minister has left us no other reason why, other than the fact that she doesn’t get along with MP Michael Cooper in Parliament,” Sowers told Global News.

“It seems like their heated discussions is weighing hard on her judgement in this situation.”

Sowers questioned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his town hall meeting in Saskatoon.

Trudeau promised to bring the matter before the justice minister.

Cooper has launched an online petition calling on the federal government to pass Wynn’s Law.