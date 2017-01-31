Passage of ‘Wynn’s Law’ bogged down by personal politics: Julie Sowers

Julie Sowers believes personal politics is playing a role in the delay to have Wynn’s Law passed by the House of Commons.

Wynn’s Law is named after RCMP Const. David Wynn, who was shot and killed outside an Alberta casino in January 2015.

He had been attempting to arrest Shawn Rehn, who was out on bail at the time despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record.

Those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

Wynn’s Law would alter the wording of the Criminal Code to make it mandatory for prosecutors to disclose an accused’s criminal history to a judge at a bail hearing.

Sowers believes friction between Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s justice minister, and MP Michael Cooper is causing the delay.

“In my personal opinion, the justice minister has left us no other reason why, other than the fact that she doesn’t get along with MP Michael Cooper in Parliament,” Sowers told Global News.

“It seems like their heated discussions is weighing hard on her judgment in this situation.”

Sowers questioned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his town hall meeting in Saskatoon.

Trudeau promised to bring the matter before the justice minister.

“I definitely think it’s time for the prime minister to become more involved,” Sowers said.

Bill S-217 was passed in the Senate last fall with the support of Conservative and Liberal Senators.

It is now at the second reading stage in the House of Commons. In December, debate on the bill was postponed until spring 2017 as the Liberals argued the law could result in court delays.

Sowers, whose husband is an RCMP officer, said she doesn’t believe this argument.

“This is a small change that could impact lives across Canada greatly and if the minister of justice had taken the time to see the review the Alberta government has already done, this are recommendations that have already been made at a government level,” Sowers stated.

Cooper has launched an online petition calling on the federal government to pass Wynn’s Law.