Calgary barbers and hairdressers unite in support of Chilean wildfire victims

Members of the Chilean Canadian community association opened their doors for a cut-a-thon Saturday.

Calgarians could pay $15 to get their haircut for a great cause. All proceeds are to benefit the wildfire victims in Chile.

Barbers and hairdressers from around the city donated their time and skills in support of the fundraising campaign.

A combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and drought sparked one of the worse fires in Chile’s history.

Acres of land were destroyed by the raging forest fire leaving people without homes.

“Our goal is a big one. We are planning to get something around $100,000 in Calgary. So this is a campaign we are starting today,” Domingo Bautrand, an organizer, said.

The community association will host another haircut fundraising event on March 18 at the Marlborough Community Centre.