Canada
February 4, 2017 6:48 pm

Calgary barbers and hairdressers unite in support of Chilean wildfire victims

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Members of the Chilean Canadian community association opened their doors for a cut-a-thon Saturday.

Calgarians could pay $15 to get their haircut for a great cause. All proceeds are to benefit the wildfire victims in Chile.

Barbers and hairdressers from around the city donated their time and skills in support of the fundraising campaign.

A combination of strong winds, high temperatures, and drought sparked one of the worse fires in Chile’s history.

Acres of land were destroyed by the raging forest fire leaving people without homes.

“Our goal is a big one. We are planning to get something around $100,000 in Calgary. So this is a campaign we are starting today,” Domingo Bautrand, an organizer, said.

The community association will host another haircut fundraising event on March 18 at the Marlborough Community Centre.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Chilean Community Centre
Calgary Haircut Fundraiser
Chile
Chile Wildfire
Chilean Wiildfire Victims

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News