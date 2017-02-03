Anti-Trump cartoon by Vancouver artist goes viral

A Vancouver artist’s political cartoon, portraying the relationship between Donald Trump and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, has gone viral.

Pia Guerra sketched the drawing on Monday after hearing of Bannon’s invitation to the Principal’s Committee of the National Security Council, a hotly-contested move that came at the same time the U.S. director of National Intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff lost their permanent membership on the council.

Bannon left his role as an executive at Breitbart News, a far-right media outlet, to run Trump’s presidential campaign.

His influence on the president came into the spotlight this week when it was revealed he was the chief architect behind Trump’s executive order banning U.S. entry for refugees and travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations. Critics – and there are many of them – say a political strategist has no place advising on national security issues.

Guerra is one of those critics.

“I had to say something about this. It was infuriating,”Guerra said. “The fact that he was a man who has no right getting security clearance, getting on the security council and replacing pretty much a military adviser. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Her cartoon has gone viral on social media now with over 28,000 retweets on Twitter as of Friday afternoon. It’s been discussed on international television shows like Good Morning America and The View and even actor Ewan McGregor posted it on Instagram.

“I didn’t expect this. It’s neat to see and I’m glad people are talking.”

Guerra is a comic book artist by trade but draws on the side when she has free time, often inspired by political situations.