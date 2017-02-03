Local Rice Risotto with Toasted Bran and Smoked Koji
By Andrea Carlson, Chef / Owner of Burdock & Co
Smoked Koji
Ingredients:
¼ cup shio koji (available at Japanese food stores)
Smoker
Dehydrator
Risotto
3 tbsp butter unsalted
2 shallots, finely diced
½ cup local rice*
Hot water
Salt
3 tbsp butter
4 tbsp bran from rice (toasted in dry pan over medium heat until fragrant)
Koji Method:
• A day before serving, lightly smoke the koji with apple wood chips
• Spread onto parchment and dry until it can be broken into shards
• Set aside in airtight container
Risotto Method:
• Sweat shallots in butter, then toast rice for one minute
• Add hot water in ½ cup at a time and stir constantly to develop starches
• Add more water as needed until rice is creamy and still al dente in center of grain
• Finish with salt to taste, the toasted rice bran and 3 tbsp butter
• Divide into two bowls
• Saute off mushrooms in butter and place on risotto
• Sprinkle with koji and charcoal powder
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments