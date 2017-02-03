Local Rice Risotto with Toasted Bran and Smoked Koji

By Andrea Carlson, Chef / Owner of Burdock & Co

Smoked Koji

Ingredients:

¼ cup shio koji (available at Japanese food stores)

Smoker

Dehydrator

Risotto

3 tbsp butter unsalted

2 shallots, finely diced

½ cup local rice*

Hot water

Salt

3 tbsp butter

4 tbsp bran from rice (toasted in dry pan over medium heat until fragrant)

Koji Method:

• A day before serving, lightly smoke the koji with apple wood chips

• Spread onto parchment and dry until it can be broken into shards

• Set aside in airtight container

Risotto Method:

• Sweat shallots in butter, then toast rice for one minute

• Add hot water in ½ cup at a time and stir constantly to develop starches

• Add more water as needed until rice is creamy and still al dente in center of grain

• Finish with salt to taste, the toasted rice bran and 3 tbsp butter

• Divide into two bowls

• Saute off mushrooms in butter and place on risotto

• Sprinkle with koji and charcoal powder