Inmate assaulted at provincial courthouse in Edmonton: police

Edmonton police are investigating the alleged assault of an inmate who was at the Provincial Court of Alberta Friday morning.

The EPS said officers were called to the court house at 10 a.m. to help after an inmate was reportedly assaulted in an “inmate holding area near court room #267.”

Police were told that four inmates were waiting to be processed when one of them was assaulted with an edged weapon.

They believe he suffered minor injuries.

More to come…