February 3, 2017
Updated: February 3, 2017

Judge tosses Melania Trump lawsuit over story suggesting she was an escort

By Staff The Associated Press

A Maryland judge has dismissed first lady Melania Trump‘s libel lawsuit against Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper over an article that contained insinuations that she had worked as an escort.

Court records show that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell ruled Thursday to dismiss the suit against Mail Media Inc., the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website.

The Daily Mail’s argument centered on whether the lawsuit should have been filed in Maryland and whether Trump was suing the correct corporate entity.

Trump also has filed a lawsuit against the paper in London.

The first lady’s libel suit against blogger Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg for reporting the escort rumours was allowed to move ahead last week.

READ MORE: Melania Trump’s turn: First Lady announces first staff pick

She filed the lawsuit in Rockville in September, after both Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

